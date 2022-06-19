The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 719.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 462,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 405,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $63,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 150,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,712. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.31.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.