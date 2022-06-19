The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $59.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

