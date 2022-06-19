The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €640.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €640.00 ($666.67) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) price objective on Kering in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($697.92) price target on Kering in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($843.75) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($630.21) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($779.17) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €728.93 ($759.30).

EPA KER opened at €481.85 ($501.93) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €497.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €593.28. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($434.79).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

