The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $222.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

