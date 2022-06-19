The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.