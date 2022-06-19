Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, reaching $500.90. 2,175,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,242. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

