Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,726,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.39. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

