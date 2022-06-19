thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.25 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.25 ($13.80) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.79) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

TKA opened at €6.95 ($7.24) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($28.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

