Tigress Financial Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $28.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Tigress Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on T. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 635,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,160,000 after buying an additional 268,233 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

