Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tilray by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Tilray by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

