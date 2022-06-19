Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivic Health Systems (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.