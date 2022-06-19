Toncoin Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00004880 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $4.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.01296100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00091229 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

