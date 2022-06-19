TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $115.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.