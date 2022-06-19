TrueFeedBack Reaches One Day Volume of $312,506.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $312,506.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

