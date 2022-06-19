Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Truist Financial by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,955,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

