Truist Financial Cuts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $77.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of PB stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after acquiring an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

