Truist Financial Cuts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $100.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.88.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

