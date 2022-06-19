Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,326,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

