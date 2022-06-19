UBS Group Trims IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Target Price to GBX 1,300

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.24) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($25.91) to GBX 1,845 ($22.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.88) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 1,860 ($22.58) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($21.97) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,681.00.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4032 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.