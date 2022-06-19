Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,625. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

