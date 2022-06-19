Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 24,727,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,207. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

