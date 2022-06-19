Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

