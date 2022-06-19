Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after purchasing an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

