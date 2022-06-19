Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 33.9% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,800,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $183.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

