Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

