Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,147 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $148.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average of $186.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.06.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

