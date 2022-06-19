Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5,305.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,092,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,616. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

