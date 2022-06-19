Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $714,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.02. 12,968,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $147.50. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

