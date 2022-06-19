Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,262,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.