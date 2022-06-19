Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,670. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

