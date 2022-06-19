Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 635.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

