VTEX (VTEX) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VTEX to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get VTEX alerts:

This table compares VTEX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% VTEX Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

This table compares VTEX and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million -$60.51 million -10.51 VTEX Competitors $1.73 billion $270.91 million -34,959.47

VTEX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for VTEX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 VTEX Competitors 1585 10913 23642 518 2.63

VTEX currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 473.91%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 72.27%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VTEX is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

VTEX peers beat VTEX on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.