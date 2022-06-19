Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 15.4% Lower This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00015850 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $74.27 million and $9.62 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.56 or 0.99983653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

