Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.