Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

