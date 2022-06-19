Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

