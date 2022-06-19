Warburg Research Reiterates “€227.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($236.46) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €176.40 ($183.75).

ETR:WCH opened at €157.00 ($163.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €166.33 and a 200-day moving average of €148.28. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a one year high of €187.10 ($194.90).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

