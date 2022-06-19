Waves Enterprise Price Reaches $0.0672 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $372,800.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.30 or 0.02278074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00111112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00093888 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

