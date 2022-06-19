Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 774 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the software company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 927 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Adobe by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Adobe by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,286 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.12.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average of $472.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

