Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.95. 2,359,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,458. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

