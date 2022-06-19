Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,565,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

