Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

