WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.