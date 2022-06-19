Woodcoin Market Cap Tops $28.88 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00017533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $165,820.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,495.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,125.86 or 0.05493059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00265126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00582446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00074961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00555579 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.