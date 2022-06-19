Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $89.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.