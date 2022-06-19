Woodstock Corp Buys 11,615 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Woodstock Corp raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

