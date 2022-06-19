Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Woodstock Corp lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $319.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

