Woodstock Corp Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

