Woodstock Corp Has $885,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 127,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

