Woodstock Corp Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $209.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.96. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

